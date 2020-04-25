Previous
Bridge Lanes by lyndemc
Photo 838

Bridge Lanes

The focus of this image is on the grooves in the bridge that hold the strings in their designated position and the wound metal construction of the strings.
Denise (lyndemc)

Leslie ace
wonderfully composed ...you and your cello have rocked the month
April 26th, 2020  
