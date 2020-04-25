Sign up
Photo 838
Bridge Lanes
The focus of this image is on the grooves in the bridge that hold the strings in their designated position and the wound metal construction of the strings.
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
1
0
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
1658
photos
156
followers
79
following
229% complete
831
832
833
834
835
836
837
838
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
25th April 2020 12:48pm
Tags
instrument
,
cello
,
lyndemc
,
30-shots2020
Leslie
ace
wonderfully composed ...you and your cello have rocked the month
April 26th, 2020
