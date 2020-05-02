Previous
Flowers, Feathers, Fur and Fauna by lyndemc
Photo 845

Flowers, Feathers, Fur and Fauna

This is Kelly, my precious African Grey. She's been a part of my family for 15.5 years now, and has just celebrated her 16th "hatchday". She delights me with her comical ways, her cuddly moments, and her child-like inquisitiveness.
She's missing a portion of one toe because she thought she could win a game of tag with my macaw. She was wrong. She doesn't try and play that game anymore.

The title of the pic is the direction I'm going to go for the month of May (since sticking close to home is still the desired level of activity here in Illinois, USA). The flowers, the feathered kids, the 'fur babies' and other growing things in my yard will have to suffice as my photography subjects for the next 31 days.
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

Denise (lyndemc)

