Photo 846
Morning Delight
This flowering shrub grows on the outside of the parrot pen (which my African Grey Kelly was in for yesterday's picture). The unique bokeh is created by the wiring of the pen.
Flowers for my "Flowers, Feathers, Fur & Fauna" theme for May.
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
1666
photos
158
followers
80
following
231% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
3rd May 2020 7:15am
Privacy
Public
Tags
white
,
flowers
,
pink
Jane Pittenger
ace
Beautifully dreamy
May 5th, 2020
