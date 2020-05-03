Previous
Morning Delight by lyndemc
Photo 846

Morning Delight

This flowering shrub grows on the outside of the parrot pen (which my African Grey Kelly was in for yesterday's picture). The unique bokeh is created by the wiring of the pen.

Flowers for my "Flowers, Feathers, Fur & Fauna" theme for May.
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Denise (lyndemc)

Jane Pittenger ace
Beautifully dreamy
May 5th, 2020  
