Mama Robin

This is an American robin, a migratory songbird of the true thrush family. It's named after the European robin because of its reddish-orange breast, though the two species are not closely related. She has built a nest in an empty wall planter just outside my backdoor. I feel guilty every time I have to use the door because she leaves the nest. She waits here on the fence until all seems safe again, but about that time I need to return to the house and go back in the door. A couple of times here recently she's actually stayed put, but only because I'm crouching down as I pass the nest. (If the neighbors are watching, they likely think I've lost my mind...)



This is FEATHERS in my Flowers, Feathers, Fur and Fauna theme for the month of May.