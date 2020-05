It's A Pug's Life

This is Lana, my middle son's dog. She was a tad concerned about being on the couch as that's a no-no for the family dogs (unless Dad says they can join him in a lounge session). The fur all over the pillow because of this photo shoot is exactly why I don't want the hairy thing on the furniture, but for the sake of 365, well, it's okay for a few minutes.



Today it's FUR and a flower for my May "Flower, Feathers, Fur and Flora" theme.