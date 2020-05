Causal Random

No, fall hasn't suddenly shown up at my IL, USA home; this burgundy maple was glowing in the afternoon sun, teasing me with a reminder of autumns' appeal. But first I must get through summer.

Shot with a Lensbaby Velvet 56 which contributed to the blurry look. Chose to use this picture today because it's not my usual style. How the one leaf was actually in focus, I don't know. I wasn't trying to focus on anything.



FLORA in my "Flowers, Feathers, Fur and Flora" May theme.