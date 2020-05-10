Previous
Meet Kiwi by lyndemc
Photo 853

Meet Kiwi

My youngest son wanted a bird as a birthday present so he got to picked out a cockatiel at a small town pet store. Several months later it was thought that Tiki might like a buddy and another cockatiel is purchased. Turns out the new buddy is a girl and before long the couple are caring for two eggs. Kiwi is one of their offspring. Papa Tiki is now 20, and Kiwi here is 15 years old. Cockatiels have a 25 year lifespan on average (in captivity), so we've got us a senior bird and a middle-age fellow, both good guys who are still sweet family friends.

The birds have their own room in the house where the walls are covered with fleece in an effort to calm the happy chatter down. I don't believe Kiwi has been in a cage since he was about 3 months old. He did spend three days loose in the neighborhood when he managed to zip out the back door one day.

FEATHERS in my 'Flowers, Feathers, Fur and Flora' May theme.
Denise (lyndemc)

@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Very handsome bird and an interesting back story. What happened to momma bird?
May 11th, 2020  
Denise (lyndemc) ace
@gardencat Sadly, she died, a number of years ago now.
May 11th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Such a sweet face.sounds like a good life
May 11th, 2020  
