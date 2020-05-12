A RaneBeau of Color

This is my macaw, RaneBeau. He's quite the buddy, despite the look of that beak (that needs a bit of a trim). The story goes that I mentioned being interested in owning an African Grey and within hours my husband finds one for adoption in a newspaper, so off we go to see it. The Grey was not impressed with my presence but this goofy macaw that was also in need of a new home was; he waved and said "Hello!" over and over. I did end up adopted the grumpy Grey bird who warmed up quite nicely once settled into our house...and then it proceeded to repeatedly call for RaneBeau (they were from the same elderly couple's home), so I went back and got the big guy. He was not a nice bird and put some major holes in one of my sons who dared to try to pick the bird up, but after an accident that broke the tip of the beak off and caused profuse bleeding, my rescue efforts changed the parrot's mind about me and ever since I have been his best friend. (He'd still love to puncture the rest of the family though in the name of protecting me.)
This photo is SOOC - no color alterations/edits in the lest. RaneBeau is truly a colorful parrot. (His name was Rainbow when I got him; I altered the spelling since I didn't have the heart to change his name.)
