Fiddlin' Around by lyndemc
Fiddlin' Around

Or maybe I shouldn't titled it "The Contortionist". I'll always find it amazing how these plants go about unfurling themselves for the season of green.

FLORA in my "Flowers, Feathers, Fur, and Flora" theme for May.
Denise (lyndemc)

