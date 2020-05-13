Sign up
Photo 856
Fiddlin' Around
Or maybe I shouldn't titled it "The Contortionist". I'll always find it amazing how these plants go about unfurling themselves for the season of green.
FLORA in my "Flowers, Feathers, Fur, and Flora" theme for May.
13th May 2020
13th May 20
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
Tags
green
,
plant
,
fern
,
fiddlehead
