A Sea Anemone on the Trellis by lyndemc
Photo 863

A Sea Anemone on the Trellis

Dorky title, but that middle yellow part struck me as a sea anemone.

My faithful clematis is rampin' up the pretty now.
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Denise (lyndemc)

I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
Jane Pittenger ace
Looks like the wind is blowing hard!
May 21st, 2020  
Ron ace
So I upload my photo, see this immediately and wonder, what the heck happened to my photo?!? It took me a few minutes to realize that it was in fact not my shot, but yours. What a crazy coincidence!
May 21st, 2020  
Milanie ace
It definitely is ramping up the beauty - lovely processing
May 21st, 2020  
