How About a Date With Me?

This is Alfie, my Double Yellow-headed Amazon. He's a little roughed up on the chest because, well, he'd like to be preparing a nest for a lovely Mrs. to lay her eggs in; he's plucked a few feathers and put them in a cozy corner, just hoping...

While some Amazon parrots can be moody, grumpy and unaffectionate, Alfie is a prize in that he loves attention. He is fully flighted and uses those powerful wings to follow me about the bird room in the hopes that I'll take a moment and scratch the top of his head. I can even plant a kiss on that beak which usually gets a tiny purring sound in appreciation for the loving's.



FEATHERS (minus a few) for my "Flowers, Feathers, Fur and Flora" theme.