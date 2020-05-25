Previous
Next
How About a Date With Me? by lyndemc
Photo 868

How About a Date With Me?

This is Alfie, my Double Yellow-headed Amazon. He's a little roughed up on the chest because, well, he'd like to be preparing a nest for a lovely Mrs. to lay her eggs in; he's plucked a few feathers and put them in a cozy corner, just hoping...
While some Amazon parrots can be moody, grumpy and unaffectionate, Alfie is a prize in that he loves attention. He is fully flighted and uses those powerful wings to follow me about the bird room in the hopes that I'll take a moment and scratch the top of his head. I can even plant a kiss on that beak which usually gets a tiny purring sound in appreciation for the loving's.

FEATHERS (minus a few) for my "Flowers, Feathers, Fur and Flora" theme.
25th May 2020 25th May 20

Denise (lyndemc)

ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
237% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
What a touch8ng story and sweet boy
May 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise