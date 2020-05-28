Sign up
Photo 871
Almost Camouflaged
How about all that brown! (I have a reputation for liking the color.) It's been a delight peeking in on these babies every now and then. My, how fast they grow.
28th May 2020
28th May 20
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
27th May 2020 6:42pm
Tags
baby
,
birds
,
brown
,
robins
,
lyndemc
Diana
ace
Love all the brown and the babies too! How wonderful that you can see them thrive 😊
May 31st, 2020
