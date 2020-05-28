Previous
Almost Camouflaged by lyndemc
Almost Camouflaged

How about all that brown! (I have a reputation for liking the color.) It's been a delight peeking in on these babies every now and then. My, how fast they grow.
28th May 2020

Denise (lyndemc)

@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
Diana ace
Love all the brown and the babies too! How wonderful that you can see them thrive 😊
May 31st, 2020  
