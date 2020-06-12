Previous
Next
Pebbles and Stones by lyndemc
Photo 884

Pebbles and Stones

I like stones. I'm always wanting to bring a pretty or unique one home. I have to resist because, well, I can't have them all.
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

Denise (lyndemc)

ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
242% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mallory ace
Oh I really like this! So creative and well presented.
June 13th, 2020  
jackie edwards ace
as long as they don't get over a certain size I suppose a few more wouldn't hurt lol!
June 13th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Wonderful labyrinth and I like how the sizes change with going through the spiral
June 13th, 2020  
Milanie ace
You have such an eye (talent) for creating your compositions with every day things - the tones of the rocks and the spiral work so well together.
June 13th, 2020  
Rick ace
Cool composition and capture.
June 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise