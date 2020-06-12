Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 884
Pebbles and Stones
I like stones. I'm always wanting to bring a pretty or unique one home. I have to resist because, well, I can't have them all.
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
1704
photos
165
followers
81
following
242% complete
View this month »
877
878
879
880
881
882
883
884
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
stones
,
pebbles
,
gray
,
brown
,
still life
,
flat lay
,
lyndemc
Mallory
ace
Oh I really like this! So creative and well presented.
June 13th, 2020
jackie edwards
ace
as long as they don't get over a certain size I suppose a few more wouldn't hurt lol!
June 13th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Wonderful labyrinth and I like how the sizes change with going through the spiral
June 13th, 2020
Milanie
ace
You have such an eye (talent) for creating your compositions with every day things - the tones of the rocks and the spiral work so well together.
June 13th, 2020
Rick
ace
Cool composition and capture.
June 13th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close