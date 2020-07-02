Previous
Next
With a Little Help by lyndemc
Photo 887

With a Little Help

I have another orphan bird project.

My son found this poor little thing while mowing. It was covered in ants and trying desperately to attract attention for help, standing tall and waving its little head about in distress. Sometimes nature has to be left to take its course but I just couldn't do that this time, what with the apparent determination this baby had to survive. Though its face and beak are still wounded from the many ant bites, its appetite is impressive. The difference with working with robins rather than sparrows is that robins require a high-protein "meat" diet which means I am currently spending a ton of time hunting for bugs, worms, and other crawling things. I'm not keen on hurting bugs either but this baby needs to learn to recognize future 'dinner opportunities' so it can thrive on its own in the wild someday.
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

Denise (lyndemc)

ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
243% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

jackie edwards ace
Oh poor little bird. You've managed to make it so beautiful despite it's condition 🤗
July 6th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Poor little thing! Anything to be done?
July 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise