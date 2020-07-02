With a Little Help

I have another orphan bird project.



My son found this poor little thing while mowing. It was covered in ants and trying desperately to attract attention for help, standing tall and waving its little head about in distress. Sometimes nature has to be left to take its course but I just couldn't do that this time, what with the apparent determination this baby had to survive. Though its face and beak are still wounded from the many ant bites, its appetite is impressive. The difference with working with robins rather than sparrows is that robins require a high-protein "meat" diet which means I am currently spending a ton of time hunting for bugs, worms, and other crawling things. I'm not keen on hurting bugs either but this baby needs to learn to recognize future 'dinner opportunities' so it can thrive on its own in the wild someday.