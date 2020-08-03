Previous
Zinnia for Z by lyndemc
Zinnia for Z

Back in my Macro March project a dried zinnia was photographed for 'Z'. Today's flower is the product of the saved seeds of that retired bloom.

http://365project.org/lyndemc/365/2020-03-26
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Denise (lyndemc)

I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
Diana ace
Such a beautiful image and colour.
August 4th, 2020  
