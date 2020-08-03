Sign up
Photo 891
Zinnia for Z
Back in my Macro March project a dried zinnia was photographed for 'Z'. Today's flower is the product of the saved seeds of that retired bloom.
http://365project.org/lyndemc/365/2020-03-26
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
1711
photos
159
followers
79
following
244% complete
View this month »
884
885
886
887
888
889
890
891
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
3rd August 2020 6:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
bloom
,
seed
,
zinnia
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful image and colour.
August 4th, 2020
