Sisterhood by lyndemc
For me, one of the beautiful features of the hydrangea bloom is that it's created by many tiny flowers, clustered together to form a large flower.

5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Denise (lyndemc)

ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
Diana ace
My all time favourite, beautifully captured.
August 6th, 2020  
Newbank Lass ace
I love them too
August 6th, 2020  
