Photo 899
Stormy Shower
Wind, rain, but no destruction, just a little pink rose that was happy to get a drink.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
1720
photos
159
followers
79
following
246% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
10th August 2020 7:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
rose
,
lyndemc
