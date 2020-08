Renewable Resource

I have composting boxes whose contents are suppose to be turned regularly. I hadn't completed that task in a timely manner so this tomato plant began growing. Instead of turning it back into the soil, I dug it out and planted it, not really expecting anything to come from it so late in the summer season. But the plant is making a valiant effort to produce something edible. It's doing what it's been designed to do naturally: thrive!