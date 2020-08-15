Previous
Next
Fenced In by lyndemc
Photo 904

Fenced In

Sometimes the only moment you have for a photo is what's out the front door.
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Denise (lyndemc)

ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lin ace
Simply lovely.
August 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise