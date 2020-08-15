Sign up
Photo 904
Fenced In
Sometimes the only moment you have for a photo is what's out the front door.
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
1729
photos
158
followers
79
following
249% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
14th August 2020 7:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
corn
,
field
,
boring
Lin
ace
Simply lovely.
August 24th, 2020
