Photo 910
Katydid Cameo
I love nature, in all its living, vivid colors.
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
1730
photos
155
followers
78
following
249% complete
903
904
905
906
907
908
909
910
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
29th August 2020 8:52am
Privacy
Public
Tags
green
,
pink
,
katydid
,
phlox
Milanie
ace
How neat looking together - looks like a leaf sitting up there.
September 11th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful capture of this katydid! I rarely get to see them - only hear them. =) FAV! May I pin it?
September 11th, 2020
