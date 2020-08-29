Previous
Next
Katydid Cameo by lyndemc
Photo 910

Katydid Cameo

I love nature, in all its living, vivid colors.
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Denise (lyndemc)

ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
How neat looking together - looks like a leaf sitting up there.
September 11th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Beautiful capture of this katydid! I rarely get to see them - only hear them. =) FAV! May I pin it?
September 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise