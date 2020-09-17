Previous
Next
Doorway to Adventures by lyndemc
Photo 917

Doorway to Adventures

I like the idea of book sharing. Sometimes you read a book that's so good you want lots more folks to enjoy the experience.

Spotted this sharing box in a little town we traveled to for business.
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Denise (lyndemc)

ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
253% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
That is such a great idea!
September 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise