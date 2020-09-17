Sign up
Photo 917
Doorway to Adventures
I like the idea of book sharing. Sometimes you read a book that's so good you want lots more folks to enjoy the experience.
Spotted this sharing box in a little town we traveled to for business.
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
1744
photos
154
followers
78
following
253% complete
917
918
919
920
921
922
923
924
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
16th September 2020 6:51pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
books
,
box
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That is such a great idea!
September 25th, 2020
