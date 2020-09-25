Sign up
Photo 925
Golden in the Light
Gotta love weeds when you're in need of a photo for the day.
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
25th September 2020 6:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
golden rod
Graeme Stevens
ace
Great light
September 27th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful light!
September 27th, 2020
