Autumn Palette by lyndemc
Photo 927

Autumn Palette

Another pic from the visit to the pumpkin patch and all its fall selections.

Shot with the Lensbaby Velvet56 which gives the image a soft blur.
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

Denise (lyndemc)

Diana ace
Stunning
September 28th, 2020  
