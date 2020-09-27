Sign up
Photo 927
Autumn Palette
Another pic from the visit to the pumpkin patch and all its fall selections.
Shot with the Lensbaby Velvet56 which gives the image a soft blur.
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
1747
photos
153
followers
77
following
253% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
26th September 2020 6:00pm
corn
autumn
indian ornamental corn
Diana
ace
Stunning
September 28th, 2020
