Previous
Next
The Evening's Ambiance by lyndemc
Photo 938

The Evening's Ambiance

October weather is my favorite (although this weekend we happen to be back up in the 80s, which is killing the appeal of the campfire ). Near where we're camping is a small pizzeria we enjoy visiting. We've always opted for the outdoor dining options, prior to pandemic restrictions, because they have such unique decor (wood and metals). This is the place where the large metal arrow is at. Anyway, I love the canopy of lights they have in one dining area. The glow in the background was the setting sun lighting up the corrugated metal on the wall.
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

Denise (lyndemc)

ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
256% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Lovely capture with mood and atmosphere! I know the feeling. The mercury has moved back up in SC too.
October 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise