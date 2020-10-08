The Evening's Ambiance

October weather is my favorite (although this weekend we happen to be back up in the 80s, which is killing the appeal of the campfire ). Near where we're camping is a small pizzeria we enjoy visiting. We've always opted for the outdoor dining options, prior to pandemic restrictions, because they have such unique decor (wood and metals). This is the place where the large metal arrow is at. Anyway, I love the canopy of lights they have in one dining area. The glow in the background was the setting sun lighting up the corrugated metal on the wall.