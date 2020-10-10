Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 939
With Leaves Around Me
My mini-rose plant, one I bought for a 365 picture years ago, still flourishes, even in these early days of autumn. I liked how the fallen leaves created a backdrop of brown for this little pink bloom.
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
1
0
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
1761
photos
154
followers
76
following
257% complete
View this month »
934
935
936
937
938
939
940
941
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
13th October 2020 9:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
leaves
,
pink
,
bokeh
,
rose
,
brown
,
lyndemc
moni kozi
so very nice and beautiful
October 14th, 2020
