Previous
Next
With Leaves Around Me by lyndemc
Photo 939

With Leaves Around Me

My mini-rose plant, one I bought for a 365 picture years ago, still flourishes, even in these early days of autumn. I liked how the fallen leaves created a backdrop of brown for this little pink bloom.
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Denise (lyndemc)

ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
257% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi
so very nice and beautiful
October 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise