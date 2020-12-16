On December 16

Sign up
Photo 1007
December 16
Between the freshly-peeled tangerine, almond cookies, and hot coffee, this photo shoot smelled wonderful wonderful!
16th December 2020
16th Dec 20
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
1827
photos
164
followers
84
following
Tags
orange
,
cookies
,
lensbaby
,
pinecone
,
december
,
sweet 50
,
lyndemc
sheri
Love the bright festive feels here.
December 17th, 2020
