Photo 1016
On December 25
Had a different plan for the day but when I found this little tree under my photo table, the song lyrics came to mind and so the picture.
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
Denise (lyndemc)
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
1836
photos
166
followers
84
following
278% complete
1009
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
1016
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
25th December 2020 10:30am
tree
bokeh
lensbaby
december
2020
sweet 50
lyndemc
