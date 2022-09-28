Previous
Impatiens by lyndiejean
11 / 365

Impatiens

A sea of red and white. Getting ready for a Christmas garden display. 2000 for an order.
28th September 2022

Lyndie

@lyndiejean
My name is Lyndie. I live in the Waikato area, New Zealand. Live on 5 acres, love gardening, hiking and the outdoors.
