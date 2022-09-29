Previous
Sunrise, waves and rocks by lyndiejean
12 / 365

Sunrise, waves and rocks

Kings Beach, Sunshine Coast, Australia, taken 5 years ago. Came up in my memories. I miss the beaches of the Sunshine Coast.
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Lyndie

@lyndiejean
My name is Lyndie. I live in the Waikato area, New Zealand. Live on 5 acres, love gardening, hiking and the outdoors.
