Cherry trees in full flower by lyndiejean
15 / 365

Cherry trees in full flower

Cherry Awanui now out in full flower. Have had people stopping at the end of the drive and taking photos.
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

Lyndie

@lyndiejean
My name is Lyndie. I live in the Waikato area, New Zealand. Live on 5 acres, love gardening, hiking and the outdoors.
