Kaka by lyndiejean
22 / 365

Kaka

NZ native parrot, the Kaka on Kapiti Island. We have had 3 days of tramping/hiking on the Kapiti Coast. I will share photos of this time over the next week or so.
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

Lyndie

@lyndiejean
My name is Lyndie. I live in the Waikato area, New Zealand. Live on 5 acres, love gardening, hiking and the outdoors.
6% complete

