Previous
Next
North Island Robin by lyndiejean
24 / 365

North Island Robin

Another of the native birds we saw in Kapiti Island. They eat insects etc in the leaf litter, so if you disturb the ground they hop down beside you to find a feast
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Lyndie

@lyndiejean
My name is Lyndie. I live in the Waikato area, New Zealand. Live on 5 acres, love gardening, hiking and the outdoors.
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise