Previous
Next
Mt Ruapehu by lyndiejean
25 / 365

Mt Ruapehu

A late dusting of snow. Taken from the Desert Rd on our way home from Waikanae. On the way down snow was right down to the road.
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

Lyndie

@lyndiejean
My name is Lyndie. I live in the Waikato area, New Zealand. Live on 5 acres, love gardening, hiking and the outdoors.
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise