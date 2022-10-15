Previous
Koru by lyndiejean
26 / 365

Koru

New Ponga fronds. Here we call these Koru - the unfurling of new life. I love them. I took this on a hike along the Hakarimata Walkway
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Lyndie

@lyndiejean
My name is Lyndie. I live in the Waikato area, New Zealand. Live on 5 acres, love gardening, hiking and the outdoors.
