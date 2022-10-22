Previous
Next
Wood stack by lyndiejean
33 / 365

Wood stack

Another job ticked off the list. Top wood shed full and we are still in spring. Fires finished for us for the year. Great feeling to know this job is completed ready for next winter.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Lyndie

@lyndiejean
My name is Lyndie. I live in the Waikato area, New Zealand. Live on 5 acres, love gardening, hiking and the outdoors.
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise