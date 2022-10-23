Previous
Fresh grass by lyndiejean
34 / 365

Fresh grass

Heads down, eating fresh grass - it was greener on the other side of the electric fence!
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

Lyndie

@lyndiejean
My name is Lyndie. I live in the Waikato area, New Zealand. Live on 5 acres, love gardening, hiking and the outdoors.
