Solomon's Seal by lyndiejean
37 / 365

Solomon's Seal

Flowering in the garden now and more pushing through.
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

Lyndie

@lyndiejean
My name is Lyndie. I live in the Waikato area, New Zealand. Live on 5 acres, love gardening, hiking and the outdoors.
bkb in the city
Beautiful
October 27th, 2022  
