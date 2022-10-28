Previous
Snail and slug hunting by lyndiejean
38 / 365

Snail and slug hunting

A tad gruesome but over slugs and snails decimating my vegetables, so out every second night collecting them up, and disposing of them. Sooooo many.
28th October 2022

Lyndie

@lyndiejean
My name is Lyndie. I live in the Waikato area, New Zealand. Live on 5 acres, love gardening, hiking and the outdoors.
Dianne
No wonder your garden is taking a pounding. Do you catch them in a glass of beer submerged to soil height?
October 29th, 2022  
