Previous
Next
Twisted bark by lyndiejean
39 / 365

Twisted bark

Interesting bark on a tree we passed on our walk today. The bark is growing in a twisted form around the tree.
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

Lyndie

@lyndiejean
My name is Lyndie. I live in the Waikato area, New Zealand. Live on 5 acres, love gardening, hiking and the outdoors.
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise