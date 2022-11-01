Previous
Next
Among the brassicas by lyndiejean
42 / 365

Among the brassicas

A new variety of Cauliflower. Might be a bit furry on the tongue.
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

Lyndie

@lyndiejean
My name is Lyndie. I live in the Waikato area, New Zealand. Live on 5 acres, love gardening, hiking and the outdoors.
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise