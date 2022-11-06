Previous
Family history in crystal by lyndiejean
Family history in crystal

Crystal glasses, bowls and other from 3 generations of family. Dilemma is what to do with it all when Mum and Dad pass, as I will be shifting into a “tiny home” with my husband. Some will go to children/grandchildren, but they won’t want it all.
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

