47 / 365
Family history in crystal
Crystal glasses, bowls and other from 3 generations of family. Dilemma is what to do with it all when Mum and Dad pass, as I will be shifting into a "tiny home" with my husband. Some will go to children/grandchildren, but they won't want it all.
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
0
0
Lyndie
@lyndiejean
My name is Lyndie. I live in the Waikato area, New Zealand. Live on 5 acres, love gardening, hiking and the outdoors.
