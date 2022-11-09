Previous
IMG_20221110_173632_802 by lyndiejean
IMG_20221110_173632_802

Spode dinner set that was my much loved Aunt's and is now mine. She was given 2 for wedding presents in 1954.
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

Lyndie

@lyndiejean
My name is Lyndie. I live in the Waikato area, New Zealand. Live on 5 acres, love gardening, hiking and the outdoors.
