55 / 365

Love

Love is expressed in many ways, this is my husband pushing me up a very steep hill on the Gold Coast Kokoda Challenge we completed in 2018. 96km, 6000m in elevation over the course, gruelling but so amazing to complete.
Lyndie

@lyndiejean
My name is Lyndie. I live in the Waikato area, New Zealand. Live on 5 acres, love gardening, hiking and the outdoors.
