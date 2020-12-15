Previous
Next
131416233_109464151030023_8321582021023841688_o by lynndb
181 / 365

131416233_109464151030023_8321582021023841688_o

Another from our chilly walk yesterday.
15th December 2020 15th Dec 20

LynnDB

@lynndb
Got a fancy camera to take pictures of birds in my backyard but hope to use it for many more wonderful subjects including flowers, landscapes...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise