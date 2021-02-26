Previous
Next
LDB_8769 by lynndb
255 / 365

LDB_8769

I got to shoot an AKC Rally Obedience trial last weekend. Just some fun pictures of the awesome teamwork!
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

LynnDB

@lynndb
Got a fancy camera to take pictures of birds in my backyard but hope to use it for many more wonderful subjects including flowers, landscapes...
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise