Previous
Next
LDB_8792 (1) by lynndb
256 / 365

LDB_8792 (1)

Focus and attention!
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

LynnDB

@lynndb
Got a fancy camera to take pictures of birds in my backyard but hope to use it for many more wonderful subjects including flowers, landscapes...
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise