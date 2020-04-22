Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1787
Great Egret
You can find lots and lots of egrets in the tops of the tree at the Rookery.
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
7
4
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
1787
photos
144
followers
200
following
489% complete
View this month »
1780
1781
1782
1783
1784
1785
1786
1787
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
21st April 2020 9:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
texas
,
egret
,
rookery
Milanie
ace
Like the way you caught his feathers
April 22nd, 2020
Lee
ace
Great shot too. Fav
April 22nd, 2020
Diana
ace
Amazing capture, what a pose!
April 22nd, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, very impressive shot. He is beautiful.
April 22nd, 2020
Julienne Jones
Superb! What a wonderful portrait
April 22nd, 2020
Desi
Wow. Awesome shot
April 22nd, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture, he looks too big for the branch!
April 22nd, 2020
365 Project
close