Previous
Next
Great Egret by lynne5477
Photo 1787

Great Egret

You can find lots and lots of egrets in the tops of the tree at the Rookery.
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
489% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Like the way you caught his feathers
April 22nd, 2020  
Lee ace
Great shot too. Fav
April 22nd, 2020  
Diana ace
Amazing capture, what a pose!
April 22nd, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, very impressive shot. He is beautiful.
April 22nd, 2020  
Julienne Jones
Superb! What a wonderful portrait
April 22nd, 2020  
Desi
Wow. Awesome shot
April 22nd, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Great capture, he looks too big for the branch!
April 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise