Photo 1788
Mockingbird
With these days of isolation, we usually have lunch on the patio and this little mockingbird was sitting on the fence.
23rd April 2020
23rd Apr 20
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
21st April 2020 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
birds
,
mockingbird
,
aviary
judith deacon
ace
he (or she) is such a pretty little bird, what lovely company with lunch!
April 28th, 2020
Mariana Visser
beautifully captured
April 28th, 2020
Diana
ace
A stunning capture with wonderful details and light.
April 28th, 2020
