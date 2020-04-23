Previous
Mockingbird by lynne5477
Mockingbird

With these days of isolation, we usually have lunch on the patio and this little mockingbird was sitting on the fence.
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
judith deacon ace
he (or she) is such a pretty little bird, what lovely company with lunch!
April 28th, 2020  
Mariana Visser
beautifully captured
April 28th, 2020  
Diana ace
A stunning capture with wonderful details and light.
April 28th, 2020  
