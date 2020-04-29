Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1789
Dandelion Clock
My first attempt at getting droplets on a dandelion seed. Not sure why they call it a 'dandelion clock" but.....
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Views
1
365
E-M1MarkIII
29th April 2020 2:26pm
nature
dandelion
seed
waterdrops
365 Project
