Previous
Next
Dandelion Clock by lynne5477
Photo 1789

Dandelion Clock

My first attempt at getting droplets on a dandelion seed. Not sure why they call it a 'dandelion clock" but.....
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
490% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise