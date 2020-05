Red-Shouldered Hawk (teenager)

There are actually 3 babies in the nest but the other two seem to not be as developed and their heads look like little cotton balls in the nest in this image. Catching them sitting up in the nest is hit or miss when you go to the nature center so I felt fortunate to get this shot. The nest is extremely high in the tree and there are only a couple of spots from the ground from which you can see them.